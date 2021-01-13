Get a job: Join Leaftail Labs as a Software Development Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Seattle, Washington

Leaftail Labs is looking for a talented software engineer to help us on our quest to pioneer immersive gaming for everyone. We’re a small, fast moving company, so we look for software engineers that love to learn and try new things. We like to experiment with new gameplay ideas, iterating quickly to find out what works and what doesn’t. We’re not afraid of making mistakes; that’s how we learn.

Software Engineers are expected to:

Build on a background of Software Development in mobile development, augmented reality, and/or back-end service development.

Learn new technologies quickly, so that you can work in multiple different feature areas.

Work independently, going from a feature spec to a tested & deployed feature with minimal oversight.

Fix bugs in complex systems.

Build tools to help the team be as productive as possible.

Share on-call duties to make sure our services are running smoothly 24/7.

Be a positive influence in the workplace and help us build an office culture where everyone is excited to come to work.

Requirements:

Strong previous working knowledge of Unity’s game engine.

Helped ship products in a professional team environment.

Be highly competent with at least one programming language, ideally C#.

Authorized to work in the United States.

About Leaftail

As a startup, we build fast and learn fast in an environment that is casual but focused. We're building a unique and intentionally diverse team that is obsessed with immersion and player routine. We focus on concrete, observable results: work doesn't count unless it's in the build. All good ideas get attention, regardless of role or level. Individual accountability, respect, a team-oriented attitude, and a continuous effort to learn are the baseline for us at Leaftail.

Our Culture

Being deliberate and active about our team’s culture is important to us and we’re looking for teammates who share the following values:

Be a Positive Force: Happy teams build better products, hands down. Each of us brings energy into the team every day. Be intentional about yours.

Build Respect and Trust: Create a welcoming environment for everyone to feel heard. Some of us are “think-talkers” and some are “talk-thinkers.” Make room in the conversation for everyone.

Be Ready for Change: Change is the only constant and we need a flexible team that can quickly and easily adapt. Be comfortable wearing many hats—there is no “that’s not my job” here.

Try Something New: Be willing to try new things, take a crack at a new skill and be comfortable with making mistakes—it’s the fastest way to learn.

Be Interesting: Developing our hobbies, passions, and interests makes us all around better people, and better teammates. We make this super easy by building these ideals right into our office perks! Keep Playing: Free games. You pick ‘em, we buy ‘em. Keep Reading: Free books. Any books you want: read something interesting and tell us about it! Keep It Together: Regular team hangouts at all the rad spots in Fremont (COVID Safety Permitting)



Compensation Information

Salary: Competitive start-up salaries using a negotiable cash-to-equity sliding scale.

Equity: Competitive start-up equity packages.

Benefits: We offer the following core benefits to all employees in addition to our culture perks: Medical & dental plans, 401k, and fitness plan options.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.