Tilting Point opens studio in Russia to work on multiple projects

January 20, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Free-to-play publisher Tilting Point has formed a new studio in St Petersburg, Russia, to expand its global network. 

Tilting Point Russia will work on a variety of new and existing titles, and will bolster a worldwide infrastructure that includes studios in Kiev, Seoul, Barcelona, San Diego, and New York City. 

The opening arrives just over six months after Tilting Point acquired Plamee Studios and the assets and games of publisher FTX Games, allowing it top become the publisher of licensed titles like Narcos: Cartel Wars, The Walking Dead: Free Casino Slots, and Criminal Minds: The Mobile Game.

Prior to that deal, Tilting point also acquired LTV tech platform Gondola and mobile strategy RPG Star Trek Timelines.

