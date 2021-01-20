Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

January 20, 2021
January 20, 2021
Prolific F-Zero, Star Fox artist Takaya Imamura retires from Nintendo

January 20, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Takaya Imamura has named today his final day at Nintendo, ending a 32-year-long career working on many of the company's most iconic games and characters.

Imamura started at Nintendo in 1989, and played a key part in modeling and designing many of the characters featured in franchises like F-Zero, Star Fox, and the Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask.

A look back at his career shared by Polygon credits him as the designer of Majora's Mask's Tingle, and places him in key conversations that led to the creation of F-Zero's hovering vehicles. He's also the reason certain Star Fox characters bare a resemblance to other folks at Nintendo; Imamura modeled the likes of Fox McCloud, Falco, and others after Shigeru Miyamoto, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, and other Nintendo team members.

“This is my last day going to work. I took a selfie with the empty office," reads a translation of Imamura's announcement, shared alongside a selfie at Nintendo HQ. "I guess I won’t be coming in here anymore. As you’d expect, I’ll miss it."

