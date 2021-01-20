Industry vet Peter Moore returns to games as Unity SVP

Peter Moore's return to the game industry has picked up steam. The longtime industry veteran and, for the last handful of years, CEO of the Liverpool Football Club has announced he is joining game engine maker Unity as SVP and GM of its Sports & Live Entertainment team.

Moore has a long history with the game industry, having previously served as president of Sega of America, CVP of Microsoft's Interactive Entertainment Business arm, as well as as head of EA Sports and, later on, COO at Electronic Arts.

His time in the game industry seemingly came to an end back in 2017 upon news that he would depart EA to become CEO of the Liverpool Football Club. However, Moore left that post last summer, and officially reentered the game industry last month by joining Nifty Games' board of directors.

"Hardly the biggest news of the day, but I’m delighted to announce that I’ve joined the incredibly-talented team at [Unity] as SVP and GM of Sports & Live Entertainment," Moore tweeted earlier today. "Delighted to be reunited with so many industry friends as we work on some really cool stuff. More to come…"