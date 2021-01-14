Get a job: Insomniac Games is hiring a Facial Character TD

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Burbank, California

We are looking for a rockstar Facial Character TD’s to be responsible for authoring facial rigs and facial riggings systems from scratch or utilizing a variety of high-resolution scan-data. This role will participate in facial research & development efforts; pioneer and recommend new tools, techniques and technology for pushing visual boundaries, performance and efficiency; and seek to continuously push the state of the art. If this sounds like you, please read on!

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Authors high quality photorealistic facial rigs based on FACS using blendshapes

Authors rigging systems to augment or support blendshape-based facial rigs

Authors or contributes to systems/workflows for integrating head and body rigs

Collaborates with Character Art, Animation, and Engineering teams to deliver the highest quality assets with animator/mocap friendly interfaces that run smoothly in engine.

Contributes to tools for authoring and editing facial rigs (python/pyqt/pyside)

Contributes to automated tools and workflows for runtime optimization (i.e. smooth skinning decomposition, etc)

Contributes to tools for ingesting 3rd party facial rigs

Contributes to facial animation systems such as facial solvers and R&D (python/C++/Machine Learning)

Sculpts FACS (from scratch if necessary) using deformers and/or sculpting tools

Designs supporting facial rigging systems such as sticky-lips and corneal bulge

Processes and cleans 3D or 4D scan data from FACS sessions, and extracts useful information such as wrinkle and bloodflow maps

Focuses on performance optimization for runtime

Keeps up with state-of-the-art approaches to facial rigging for photorealistic characters in film and games

Has strong understanding of facial shape transfer techniques and ability to implement shape transfer pipelines

May be asked to direct actors through FACS during facial acquisitions.

May ingest and integrate facial assets from 3rd parties.

May be expected to maintain relationships and provide feedback to external vendors

Other duties may be assigned

Education/Experience:

Bachelor's degree (B.A.) from a four-year college or university; or five to seven years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

One to four years of experience in character setup, Python scripting, a familiarity with MEL and a comprehensive understanding of all technical aspects of Maya animation.

One to two years of animation training covering all basic animation principals.

Extensive knowledge of Maya.

Other Skills: Strong understanding of state-of-the-art approaches to rigging photorealistic faces for film or games; of FACS, how it relates to facial anatomy, and ability to identify primary action units on sight; Understands current approaches to facial performance capture & solving; of modern approaches to scanning including lightstage and 4D scanning.

If this sound like the opportunity that you have been looking for - we want to hear from you. Please use the link below and apply directly to the role. Don't forget to attach your reel.

