Team 17 acquires Golf With Your Friends franchise for $16.4 million

UK publisher Team 17 has acquired the rights and assets for Golf With Your Friends from developer Blacklight Interactive for £12 million ($16.4 million). The deal will comprise an initial cash payment of £9 million ($12.3 million), and a further £3 million ($4.1 million) in cash to be paid within 12 months.

The multiplayer golf title was rolled out via Early Access on Steam in 2016, before officially launching on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in May 2020.

Team 17 joined the project as publisher in 2019, has since helped double the 'owner base' of the title to around 5.5 million people. The company said it has acquired the property to further expand both its portfolio and franchise footprint.

"[The deal will enable Team 17 to] increase first-party IP and ultimately create additional opportunities to extend the lifecycle of the existing game," reads a trading update. "This will include further downloadable content as well as exploring potential sequels and other opportunities for Golf With Your Friends."