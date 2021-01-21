Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

January 21, 2021
January 21, 2021
January 21, 2021
Sagard NewGen nabs minority stake in Flight Simulator dev Asobo Studio

Sagard NewGen nabs minority stake in Flight Simulator dev Asobo Studio

January 21, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
January 21, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Newsbrief: French private equity company Sagard NewGen has acquired a minority stake in Flight Simulator developer Asobo Studio. The company purchased the stake from Asobo's founders, although it's unclear how much it invested in the studio. 

The cash will be used to support the growth of the Flight Simulator and A Plague Tale: Innocence creator -- which currently employs 220 full-time developers in Bordeaux, France -- without compromising its "strategic and creative autonomy."

"The deal consists in Sagard NewGen acquiring a minority stake in Asobo Studio and allows to associate more employees with the capital of the company," reads a press release. "With Sagard NewGen aboard, Asobo Studio gains a strong ally to support its growth."

