Get a job: Join InnoGames as a Game Designer

Location: Hamburg, German

For a new unannounced game, we are looking for a Game Designer. Your task will be the design of new game features and the creation of new events for this game. We offer you the chance to join our international cross-functional team and become part of our talented Game Design society at InnoGames!



Your mission:

Design, iterate, and evaluate game features and game content that drive player engagement, retention, and monetization

Concept, design and realize events for our new game

Be up-to-date on new trends and practices in the games industry

Develop, change and maintain the game´s balancing

Communicate and present concepts to players and the team

Work cooperatively within an agile and multi-disciplinary team environment

Your skill set:

Minimum three years of experience in designing free-to-play games

Passionate about playing and creating free-to-play mobile games

Deep understanding of free-to-play game mechanics and game economics

Skilled in modeling fun and simple game features

Understanding the importance of well-documented designs and technical features

Ability to communicate clearly to the team and support them whenever they have questions

Excellent English language and communication skills

Self-organized and self-motivated way of working

Profound analytical understanding

Ambitions to develop a long-term career in game design

Make the most of our excellent training and development opportunities

Feel comfortable in an atmosphere to empower creative thinking and strong results

Work in a multicultural agile team – enabling you and your team to form and actively optimize work processes

Get competitive compensation as well as 28 vacation days, a sabbatical, mobile device, contribution to your public transport ticket, and more

De-stress your private life with flexible working hours, the in-house gym, services such as a hairdresser, massage, bike inspection, and more

Participate in tons of the company's get-togethers ranging from an in-house sofa concert to a virtual wine tasting

Our company language is English, and we support all our employees and their partners with optional German lessons

Receive exceptional support with your relocation to Hamburg

Shape the success story of InnoGames with our international team of driven experts in a stable growing company and award-winning employer

Our story:

InnoGames is Germany’s leading developer and publisher of mobile and online games. The company based in Hamburg is best known for Forge of Empires, Elvenar and Tribal Wars. InnoGames’ complete portfolio encompasses seven live games and several mobile titles in production.



Born as a hobby, InnoGames today has a team of 400 employees from more than 30 nations who share the passion of creating unique games that players across the globe enjoy for years. In order to further expand our success and to realize new projects, we are constantly looking for young talents, experienced professionals, and creative thinkers.



Excited to start your journey with InnoGames and join our dynamic team as a Game Designer? We look forward to receiving your application as well as your salary expectations and earliest possible start date through our online application form. Isabella Dettlaff would be happy to answer any questions you may have.



Apply and #stayhome! Due to the coronavirus outbreak, we switched our operations company-wide to home office and turned our hiring process into a fully virtual one. When hiring, we are also open for our new team members starting their work remotely at the time being or adjusting contract start dates accordingly. Stay home and safe!

