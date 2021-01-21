Capcom raises full year earnings forecast thanks to strong digital sales

The success of games like Resident Evil 3 and Monster Hunter World: Iceborne have inspired the folks at Capcom to raise their full-year earnings forecast ahead of the close of the financial year in March.

Capcom now says it expects net sales for the year to come in around 92 billion yen ($888.9 million), up from the previously forecasted 85 billion yen, a 7 million yen increase. Operating income is likewise seeing boost, with Capcom now forecasting 30.5 billion for the full year, up 5 million from the previous 25.5 billion yen.

All in all, Capcom says the revision is thanks to its success "proactively growing digital sales" in its video game business. That effort has seen recent releases like Resident Evil 3 achieve a "solid performance" and helped longer-tail games like Capcom cash cow Monster Hunter World: Iceborne continue to sell.

Capcom also notes that a strong early preorder period for its upcoming March release, the Switch exclusive Monster Hunter Rise, has bolstered its financial confidence for the quarter ending March 31.