Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 22, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 22, 2021
arrowPress Releases
January 22, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nacon acquires Cricket 19 developer Big Ant Studios for $42.5 million

Nacon acquires Cricket 19 developer Big Ant Studios for $42.5 million

January 22, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
January 22, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

French publisher Nacon has acquired Australian developer Big Ant Studios for €35 million ($42.5 million). Based in Melbourne, Big Ant is best known for working on sports titles including AO Tennis, Ashes Cricket, and Cricket 19

The deal will see Nacon, formerly known as Bigben Interactive, hand over an initial €15 million ($18.2 million) in cash. An additional €20 million ($24.3 million) earn-out payable in cash and newly-issued Nacon shares will also be paid out if certain performance targets are met before March 31, 2024.

The transaction is expected to be completed in February 2021, and according to Nacon will "significantly strengthen" its position in the sports game and double-A market. 

"Through this strategic acquisition, Nacon intends to become the world's leading player for rugby, tennis and cricket video games," reads a press release. "Cricket for instance is considered the second most popular sport in the world with 120 million players and 1.5 billion fans in total. Big Ant is the world reference for video games in this discipline."

Following the deal, Big Ant founder and CEO Ross Symons will continue to lead the studio with "a high degree of autonomy," but will be supported by Nacon's sales, editorial, and marketing teams.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[01.22.21]
Senior Game Designer - Forge of Empires
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[01.22.21]
Senior Mobile Game Developer (C++) - Forge of Empires
Pixelberry Studios
Pixelberry Studios — Mountain View , California, United States
[01.21.21]
Engineering Manager
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[01.21.21]
Senior Technical Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image