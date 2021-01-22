Codemasters' directors vote in favor of $1.2 billion EA acquisition

Codemasters' directors have signed off on the proposed acquisition of the studio by EA.

Frank Sagnier, Rashid Varachia, and Ian Bell, who hold a combined 4.34 percent stake in the Dirt developer, have entered into a binding agreement to vote in favour of the deal at upcoming court and general meetings due to be held on February 3, 2021.

The move paves the way for EA to purchase the racing game specialist for $1.2 billion, and means the acquisition will move ahead even if a higher offer is tabled in the future.

The news comes a few weeks after Take-Two lapsed its offer to acquire Codemasters. The Rockstar Games and 2K Games parent company had initially offered to purchase the UK studio for $994 million, but was outbid by EA a few weeks later.