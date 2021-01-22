Microsoft is raising the price of two Xbox Live Gold subscriptions

Microsoft is increasing the price of Xbox Live Gold in select markets so it can "continue to invest in the Xbox community."

As detailed on the Xbox Wire blog, moving forward the cost of a 1-month subscription will be increased by $1 to $10.99, while the price of a 3-month subscription will be raised by $5 to $29.99. The price of 6-month and 12-month subscriptions remains unchanged.

Microsoft added that anybody who upgrades their Gold membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will see their remaining Gold time convert directly to Ultimate. For instance, if someone has 11 months of Xbox Live Gold remaining and upgrades to Game Pass Ultimate, those 11 months will convert to 11 months of Ultimate at no extra cost.

Justifying the price change, Microsoft highlighted that the cost of Xbox Live Gold hasn't changed for years or indeed over a decade in certain markets.

Of course, it could also be viewed as an attempt to drive more players towards Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes access to the Game Pass subscription service (including all first-party titles), xCloud game streaming, EA Play, and Xbox Live Gold for $14.99 per month.