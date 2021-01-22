Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Digital sales now make up 91 percent of Focus Home Interactive's revenue

January 22, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Digital sales made up a whopping 91 percent of Focus Home Interactive's 103.6 million (~$126.1 million) revenue during the first half of its 2020/21 year, up 7 percent from the preceding six month period.

All in all, Focus Home Interactive closed the first half of its year with a 30 percent increase in revenue year-over-year, thanks in no small part to a strong showing from its suite of back catalog titles during a period that has, so far, seen fewer new releases than years past.

For the quarter ending September 30, revenue sits at 37.8 million. That makes for a 43 percent increase from the same period the year prior, driven one again by back catalog games like Farming Simulator, Greedfall, Mudrunner, and Insurgency Sandstorm. Two other notable Focus Home Interactive titles, A Plague Tale: Innocence and WorldWarZ, were also called out for a positive financial contribution, though a release notes their impact was "to a lesser extent" than other games mentioned.

While it's mentioned that COVID-19 continues to complicate the game development process, back catalog sales have been strong enough that the company feels comfortable raising its forecasts for the full year. This decision comes in spite of some recent game delays, and sees the company now predicting 150-160 million versus the 130-150 million expected before.

It's also worth calling out here that Focus Home Interactive was one of the six companies fined by the European Commission in a recently concluded investigation for violating EU antitrust rules years back. All six were fined a total of €7.8 million, while Focus Home notes in its reporting that it's share is around €2.9 million.

