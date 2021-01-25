Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 25, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 25, 2021
arrowPress Releases
January 25, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Runescape developer Jagex has been acquired by The Carlyle Group

Runescape developer Jagex has been acquired by The Carlyle Group

January 25, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
January 25, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Production, Business/Marketing

Runescape developer Jagex has been acquired by global investment company The Carlyle Group for an undisclosed fee. 

It's the third time the UK studio has changed hands in the past five years, with Fukong Network purchasing the studio for $230 million in 2016, before selling it to Macarthur Fortine Holding for $530 million in 2020. 

Although the terms of the latest deal weren't disclosed, The Carlyle Group said it will support Jagex and help evolve the "core Runescape franchise" by investing in R&D and producing more new content. 

It also wants Jagex to diversify its portfolio to "engage with an even wider community of players," and it looks like the studio will make that happen by creating new titles set in the Runescape universe.

"We will continue to expand our game teams to create and deliver more great content for RuneScape and Old School RuneScape," commented Jagex CEO Phil Mansell in a press release.

"We will continue to create exciting experiences for our players, grow our global communities, build new games to expand and further explore the RuneScape universe, lend our expertise to publish third-party games from like-minded online game developers, and invest in the incredible tech and talent that powers this all."

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[01.25.21]
Concept Artist - New Mobile Game
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[01.25.21]
Frontend Developer (Haxe) - Video Game: Forge of Empires
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[01.25.21]
UI Artist - Forge of Empires
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.22.21]
Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image