The Pokemon Company is clamping down on Sword , Shield , and Home hackers

January 25, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
The Pokemon Company has warned Pokemon Sword, Shield, and Home hackers they could face permanent bans.

In an announcement on its Japanese website (via Google Translate), the developer explained that anyone caught using "modified data" could be permanently banned from online play in Pokemon Sword and Shield, and suspended from using Pokemon Home indefinitely. 

What's more, those banned from Pokemon Home, the cloud-based storage and trading app for Nintendo Switch and smartphones, won't be refunded their usage fee if they're a premium subscriber. 

"We have confirmed that some users are playing Pokemon Sword and Shield, and Pokemon Home using illegally modified data," reads the announcement.  "We will take the following measures for users who are deemed inappropriate in terms of operation, such as causing problems with the operation of software and applications or causing inconvenience to other users.

"Restrictions on Internet play in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Restrictions on the use of exchange functions in "Pokemon Home. Suspension of use of Pokemon Home. At our discretion, we will carry out with a limited time or indefinitely."

The Pokemon Company added that it will regularly monitor the games to catch cheaters and protect players, and said it could even bring in further restrictions without prior notice.

