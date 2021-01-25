Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

January 25, 2021
January 25, 2021
January 25, 2021
Habbo developer Sulake to be fully acquired by Azerion

January 25, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Habbo Hotel developer Sulake is set to be fully acquired by media and tech company Azerion, according to a report from GamesIndustry.biz

Azerion already owns a majority stake in the Finnish studio (purchased in 2018 under its previous guise of  Orange Games), but has now reached an agreement to acquire the remaining 49 percent stake from telecoms company Elisa Oyj.  

Following the deal, the plan is for Sulake's current management and development team to remain in place. Azerion has said that "nothing will change" for Sulake's game community as a result of its purchase, suggesting Habbo remains a key part of its plans. 

The news comes less than two years after Azerion purchased Spil Games' mobile division along with a minority stake in the company's web portal business.

