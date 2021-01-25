Restructure at Konami consolidates production teams, shuffles exec lineup

Konami has kicked off a restructure for its production divisions in response to "the rapid market that surrounds" it, seemingly aiming to streamline its three production teams as one entity.

To accomplish that, Konami announced via its investor channels today that Production Divisions 1, 2, and 3 will each be dissolved on February 1.

According to statements sent out after the fact, this doesn't mean that Konami is walking away from the video game business. Instead, a clarification sent to IGN notes that all three divisions will be consolidated after the dissolution announced today

That notice and restructure also includes some changes to the executive lineup at Konami, including Sadaaki Kaneyoshi's move from senior executive officer to creative advisor, and a number of new appointments for the leadership of each soon-to-be-consolidated production teams. More details on each can be found here.