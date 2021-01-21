Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 25, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 25, 2021
arrowPress Releases
January 25, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Join Pixelberry as an Engineering Manager

Get a job: Join Pixelberry as an Engineering Manager

January 25, 2021 | By Staff
January 25, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Engineering Manager, Pixelberry

Location: Mountain View, CA

We are looking for a talented Software Engineering Manager to lead development at Pixelberry for our hit mobile game Choices: Stories You Play. You'll work with the best interactive fiction game team in the industry, with the many on the team working together for over 15 years.

You would be responsible for the development team delivering performant, well built, stable features to players across the world. You would lead projects by overseeing the architecture, scope, implementation and their final delivery. Projects will span the full stack - from front-end client work in TypeScript and C++ to back-end AWS services in Python and Java. In addition to the technology, you would manage and mentor developers and be responsible for developing an exceptional team.

You would be working with a highly seasoned team, one that believes in delivering category-leading product that touches millions. We’ve leveraged the success of our game to teach millions of teens about serious topics, like cyberbullying. We believe that innovative game design, commercial success, and making a difference all go hand in hand.

We are based in Mountain View, CA. This position is a, full-time, on-site position. (When Covid restrictions are lifted)

Responsibilities

  • Lead several software engineers working on our flagship app, Choices: Stories You Play
  • Collaborate with the product, testing, and analytics teams to build a roadmap that delivers delight to our users
  • Partner with the recruiting team on creating a world-class development team
  • Mentor and build the careers of your direct reports
  • Expect to write code; 50% of the time
  • Help your teams succeed by unblocking team leads
  • Implement development best practices across the board.

Requirements

  • 7 years+ of software engineering experience
  • 2 years+ of experience in the games industry
  • 2 years+ of software engineering management experience
  • A passion to work on games
  • Firm grasp of modern best practices for software development
  • Expert level understanding of OOP Language such as Java or C#

Benefits

  • Competitive salary.
  • High level of autonomy and freedom.
  • Work from home every Tuesday and Thursday. (Every Day during Covid restrictions)
  • Full benefits package (PTO, 401k, Medical, Dental, Vision).

We believe that the unique contributions of all our team is the driver of our success. To make sure that our products and culture continue to incorporate everyone’s perspectives and experience we never discriminate on the basis of race, religion, national origin, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, or marital, veteran, or disability status. All your information will be kept confidential according to EEO guidelines. Pixelberry is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[01.25.21]
Technical Artist
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[01.25.21]
Frontend Developer (Haxe) - Video Game: Forge of Empires
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[01.25.21]
UI Artist - Forge of Empires
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.22.21]
Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image