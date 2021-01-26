Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 26, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 26, 2021
arrowPress Releases
January 26, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Together Labs nets $35 million to fund avatar-based social platform IMVU

Together Labs nets $35 million to fund avatar-based social platform IMVU

January 26, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
January 26, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Together Labs, creator of avatar-based social platform IMVU, has secured $35 million in funding from investors including Structural Capital and NetEase. 

The funds will allow Together Labs, formally known as IMVU Inc, to fund product development along with other initiatives designed to accelerate its business. 

It's also notable to see Chinese game and tech company NetEase continue its recent spending spree, with it having sunk cash into developers including Bossa Studios and Behavior Interactive, and opened a studio in Japan, over the past two years.

According to Together Labs, IMVU is the world's largest avatar-based social network, and boasted over 7 million monthly active users in 2020. The smartphone and PC app allows users to create and customize virtual avatars, chat with friends, hang out at virtual locations, and design virtual products to earn real cash. 

"We appreciate the confidence this major investment represents led by NetEase and other investors," said Together Labs chief exec Daren Tsui. "The formation of Together Labs, is a new chapter for the company allowing us to aggressively pursue our vision of immersive social metaverses where authentic friendship and peer to peer commerce thrive."

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[01.26.21]
Experienced Game Developer
Jyamma Games SRL
Jyamma Games SRL — Milano, Italy
[01.26.21]
UI/UX Artist
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[01.25.21]
Junior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[01.25.21]
Junior Programmer, Chicago


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image