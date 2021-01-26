Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Obituary: Horizon Zero Dawn concept designer Mike Nash has passed away

January 26, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Artist and designer Mike Nash, who worked as the lead principle designer on Horizon Zero Dawn, has passed away. 

Friends and colleagues shared the news on social media, where they celebrated his talent as an artist and commitment to helping others learn in his role as a mentor.

One former colleague, Gavriil Klimov, praised Nash's inspirational approach to his craft, writing "he was a digital sculptor. He was an artist. Mike was a 3D designer that many looked up to and I have no doubt that his work will be studied for decades to come by students and professionals alike and it will inspire for years to come."

They also explained that Nash designed some of the most iconic creatures in Horizon Zero Dawn, and shared some of the incredibly detailed ZBrush sculpts (shown below) that he worked on for developer Guerrilla. 

"Mike was a fan of Frazetta and he loved the legacy that he left behind and that his work inspired younger people to get into art," continued Klimov on Twitter. "My hope is that even this additional amount of work I am sharing can hopefully inspire someone to become an artist."

