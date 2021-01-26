Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Deep Rock Galactic has topped 2 million sales

Deep Rock Galactic has topped 2 million sales

January 26, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
January 26, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Deep Rock Galactic has sold over 2 million copies since launching in early access form on Steam, Windows PC, and Xbox One in 2018, according to developer Ghost Ship. The studio broke the news in a blog post, and shared a pretty extensive list of sales and user engagement statistics. 

For instance, the full version of the game launched on May 13, 2020, but we know it had already sold close to 1 million units by that point, with the class-based co-op shooter shifting 502,312 units in 2018 and 404,213 units in 2019. It then went on to sell exactly 1,180,595 million copies in 2020, helping it reach the latest milestone. 

Ghost Ship also revealed that Deep Rock had over 46,000 daily active users on Steam alone in 2020, along with around 310,000 monthly active users. The studio added that the title has smashed internal sales targets, with the team initially agreeting that 200,000 lifetime sales would represent success. 

"Before we launched into Early Access, we reached an internal agreement that 200.000 units sold during the game's lifetime would be suitable, and would allow us to continue and do a new game," they explained. "But now we just crossed 2 million units sold, and the game is performing stronger than ever -- not only in sales, but also in the strength of the community."

