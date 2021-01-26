Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 26, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 26, 2021
arrowPress Releases
January 26, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Google takes Tilt Brush open source as official development comes to an end

Google takes Tilt Brush open source as official development comes to an end

January 26, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
January 26, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC

Google is ending official support and development for its VR painting tool Tilt Brush, a decision that comes roughly five years since the app first launched back in early 2016.

Despite the official end to Tilt Brush within Google, the company has announced that it has open sourced Tilt Brush to both allow scores of developers to explore the app's inner workings and to continue to evolve the tool now that Google has moved on from the project.

Google notes in its blog post that some Tilt Brush features won't be exactly as its users remember them in the open source code due to licensing restrictions, but for the most part some fiddling can return that functionality to the tool. Tilt Brush's code is now up on GitHub and can be used, distributed, and modified under an Apache 2.0 License.

"As we look back on Tilt Brush, we’re proud of what this creative application has achieved, and excited for where the community will take it," reads that blog. Despite the pull of official support, Google notes that Tilt Brush will remain up for sale in digital VR stores for currently supported platforms, which includes Oculus, HTC Vive, Valve Index, Windows MR, and PlayStation VR.

More details on what Tilt Brush brings as an open source project can be found on the tool's GitHub repository.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[01.26.21]
Experienced Game Developer
Jyamma Games SRL
Jyamma Games SRL — Milano, Italy
[01.26.21]
UI/UX Artist
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[01.25.21]
Junior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[01.25.21]
Junior Programmer, Chicago


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image