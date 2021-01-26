Xbox revenue up 51% in a quarter defined by Game Pass growth, Series X|S debut

Microsoft has shared its Q2 results, showcasing rising revenue for the quarter that includes both the busy holiday season and the launch of its next-generation Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Microsoft as a whole saw its revenue jump 17 percent to $43.1 billion, and operating income rise 29 percent to $17.9 billion. The tech giant reported a 51 percent rise in game revenue year-over-year, though specific figures for just its Xbox dealings aren't shared in the report.

However it is worth calling out that the More Personal Computing category that houses the Xbox business (alongside Windows, devices, and search) reported $15.1 billion in revenue and $5.2 billion in operating income for the quarter ending December 31, up from revenue of $13.2 billion and operating income of $4.2 billion the year before.

While specific Xbox figures aren't in the cards, Microsoft does break its gaming section down into separate categories for Content & Services and Hardware in terms of growth. Looking just at those Content & Services dealings, Xbox says revenue for the second is up 40 percent year-over-year thanks in no small part to strength from third-party titles, Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, and first-party games.

Xbox Hardware revenue is, unsurprisingly, up significantly compared to last year's Q2. Microsoft says that the launch of the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S helped drive hardware revenue up 86 percent year-over-year, growth that comes despite early struggles with console stock.