The Last of Us Part II leads the 2021 DICE Awards nominations

The nominations for the 24th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards have been announced by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS), and The Last of Us Part II is leading the charge.

Naughty Dog's lauded sequel received 11 nominations, including nods for Game of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Story, and Outstanding Technical Achievement.

Other major contenders include Ghost of Tsushima with 10 nominations, and Hades with a grand total of 8 nods. Elsewhere, Half-Life: Alyx, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Ori and the Will of the Wisps all picks up 5 nominations apiece.

A total of 57 titles have been nominated, with the winners set to be announced at a virtual ceremony on April 8, 2021. We've highlighted a section of this year's nominees below, but you can check out the complete list over on the AIAS website.

Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons -- Nintendo

Final Fantasy VII Remake -- Square Enix

Ghost of Tsushima -- Sucker Punch

Hades -- Supergiant Games

The Last of Us Part II -- Naughty Dog

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Ghost of Tsushima -- Sucker Punch

Hades -- Supergiant Games

Half-Life: Alyx -- Valve

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition -- Cardboard Computer

The Last of Us Part II -- Naughty Dog

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Ghost of Tsushima -- Sucker Punch

Hades -- Supergiant Games

Half-Life: Alyx -- Valve

The Last of Us Part II -- Naughty Dog

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales -- Insomniac Games

Online Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons -- Nintendo

Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War -- Treyarch

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout -- Mediatonic

Ghost of Tsushima -- Sucker Punch

Tetris Effect: Connected -- Enhance

Mobile Game of the Year

HoloVista -- Aconite

Legends of Runeterra -- Riot Games

Little Orpheus -- The Chinese Room

Sony of Bloom -- Philipp Stollenmayer

South of the Circle -- State of Play

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Half-Life: Alyx -- Valve

Mario Kart Live -- Nintendo

Museum of Other Realities -- MOR Museum

Paper Beast -- Pixel Reef

Tempest -- Tender Claw Studio

Outstanding Achievement for Independent Game