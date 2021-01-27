Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

January 27, 2021
January 27, 2021
January 27, 2021
The Last of Us Part II leads the 2021 DICE Awards nominations

January 27, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
The nominations for the 24th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards have been announced by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS), and The Last of Us Part II is leading the charge. 

Naughty Dog's lauded sequel received 11 nominations, including nods for Game of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Story, and Outstanding Technical Achievement. 

Other major contenders include Ghost of Tsushima with 10 nominations, and Hades with a grand total of 8 nods. Elsewhere, Half-Life: Alyx, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Ori and the Will of the Wisps all picks up 5 nominations apiece. 

A total of 57 titles have been nominated, with the winners set to be announced at a virtual ceremony on April 8, 2021. We've highlighted a section of this year's nominees below, but you can check out the complete list over on the AIAS website

Game of the Year

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons -- Nintendo
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake -- Square Enix
  • Ghost of Tsushima -- Sucker Punch
  • Hades -- Supergiant Games
  • The Last of Us Part II -- Naughty Dog 

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

  • Ghost of Tsushima -- Sucker Punch
  • Hades -- Supergiant Games
  • Half-Life: Alyx -- Valve
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition -- Cardboard Computer
  • The Last of Us Part II -- Naughty Dog

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

  • Ghost of Tsushima -- Sucker Punch
  • Hades -- Supergiant Games
  • Half-Life: Alyx -- Valve
  • The Last of Us Part II -- Naughty Dog
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales -- Insomniac Games

Online Game of the Year

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons -- Nintendo
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War -- Treyarch
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout -- Mediatonic
  • Ghost of Tsushima -- Sucker Punch
  • Tetris Effect: Connected -- Enhance 

Mobile Game of the Year

  • HoloVista -- Aconite
  • Legends of Runeterra -- Riot Games
  • Little Orpheus -- The Chinese Room
  • Sony of Bloom -- Philipp Stollenmayer
  • South of the Circle -- State of Play 

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement 

  • Half-Life: Alyx -- Valve
  • Mario Kart Live -- Nintendo
  • Museum of Other Realities -- MOR Museum 
  • Paper Beast -- Pixel Reef
  • Tempest -- Tender Claw Studio

Outstanding Achievement for Independent Game 

  • Coffee Talk -- Toge Productions
  • Hades -- Supergiant Games
  • If Found... -- Dreamfeel
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition -- Cardboard Computer
  • Noita -- Nolla Games

