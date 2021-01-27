EA forms new studio Full Circle to revive Skate franchise

EA has established a new studio in Canada to revive the Skate franchise. The new opening is called Full Circle and is based in Vancouver, although a blurb on the studio website indicates it'll work in tandem with teams around the globe.

The fledgling studio has been tasked with pulling the Stake franchise out of limbo after over 13 years, with the last main entry in the popular stakeboarding franchise, Stake 3, launching all the way back in October 2007.

EA confirmed a new Skate title was in development last year at E3 2020, but now we know who'll be overseeing production.

"Full Circle is a studio based in Vancouver, with team members around the globe, embracing a geo-diverse team and culture," reads the studio website. "We're all about having fun and making great games that people want to play with their friends.

"We're working on the next evolution of Skate, and set to deliver an experience that will embrace and build upon everything our community found special about the previous games."