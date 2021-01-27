Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

January 27, 2021
January 27, 2021
January 27, 2021
All eyes on GameStop stock: The White House is now 'monitoring the situation'

All eyes on GameStop stock: The White House is now 'monitoring the situation'

January 27, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
January 27, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
The spotlight pointed at GameStop by its ongoing stock market chaos is getting brighter by the minute.

Efforts from day traders collaborating in Reddit's WallStreetBets subreddit to take advantage of investors gambling on GameStop's low stock price have now escalated to the point where GameStop's stock has peaked today at $380 a share and the White House is keeping a close eye on the situation.

"Our economic team including secretary Yellen and others are monitoring the situation," said White House press secretary Jen Psaki in response to a press question (via Forbes). "It's a good reminder, though, that the stock market isn't the only measure of the health of our economy."

Up until just recently, GameStop's chronically low share price made it an appealing target for short sellers, or individuals who borrow shares from investors with a stake in a company like GameStop and sell them, with the expectation that they'll be able to turn around and repurchase those shares when the stock price dips even lower and claim a profit.

There's a longer explanation of the whole affair and a collection of other resources here, but in short the high volume of short sellers playing around with GameStop stock encouraged traders over on WallStreetBets to invest heavily in GameStop, buying up stocks and costing short sellers billions in the process.

On Monday, GameStop's stock closed at $65.01 after setting a then-record for 2021 at $159.18 a share. Today, with just over two hours until market close, GameStop stock has danced between $249 and $380 a share as the chaos continues on.

