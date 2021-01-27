Scavengers CEO steps down, suspends creative director after abuse allegations

Scavengers Studio CEO Amelie Lamarche has stepped down, and creative director Simon Darveau has been suspended after an investigation by Gamesindustry.biz found evidence of a culture of toxic abuse at the Montreal-based studio.

The news comes by way of a statement from Lamarche on the Scavengers Studio website.

Lamarche writes that the studio has also contracted an external auditing firm to conduct "an independent workplace assessment" of the company's culture and practices and that Daisy Lilly Best, studio director of operations, is stepping into the role of Chief Operating Officer.

"To ensure a transparent, fair and unbiased process, I offered to temporarily step down from my role as Chief Executive for the duration of the audit," Lamarche wrote. "I will remain available to support the studio’s normal course of business."

GI.biz's investigation into Scavengers Studio found Darveau to be at the center of an allegedly abusive, mysoginistic work environment, one filled with shouting matches and abusive behavior towards women. Lamarche was accused of both allowing this culture to thrive and turning a blind eye to Darveau's behavior thanks to their prior romantic relationship.