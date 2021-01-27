Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 27, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 27, 2021
arrowPress Releases
January 27, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Scavengers CEO steps down, suspends creative director after abuse allegations

Scavengers CEO steps down, suspends creative director after abuse allegations

January 27, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
January 27, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Scavengers Studio CEO Amelie Lamarche has stepped down, and creative director Simon Darveau has been suspended after an investigation by Gamesindustry.biz found evidence of a culture of toxic abuse at the Montreal-based studio.

The news comes by way of a statement from Lamarche on the Scavengers Studio website.

Lamarche writes that the studio has also contracted an external auditing firm to conduct "an independent workplace assessment" of the company's culture and practices and that Daisy Lilly Best, studio director of operations, is stepping into the role of Chief Operating Officer.

"To ensure a transparent, fair and unbiased process, I offered to temporarily step down from my role as Chief Executive for the duration of the audit," Lamarche wrote. "I will remain available to support the studio’s normal course of business."

GI.biz's investigation into Scavengers Studio found Darveau to be at the center of an allegedly abusive, mysoginistic work environment, one filled with shouting matches and abusive behavior towards women. Lamarche was accused of both allowing this culture to thrive and turning a blind eye to Darveau's behavior thanks to their prior romantic relationship.

Related Jobs

Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[01.27.21]
Mid to Senior Worldbuilder - Unreal Engine
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[01.27.21]
Facial Character TD
Miniverse Games, Inc.
Miniverse Games, Inc. — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.26.21]
Art Director
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[01.26.21]
Experienced Game Developer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image