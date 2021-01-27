Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 27, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 27, 2021
arrowPress Releases
January 27, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Tencent picks up minority stake in Dontnod for $36.3 million

Tencent picks up minority stake in Dontnod for $36.3 million

January 27, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
January 27, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie

Tencent now owns a minority stake in Life is Strange developer Dontnod, a purchase that sets the Chinese game giant back €30 million (or roughly $36.3 million).

The deal is part of a larger fundraising effort from Dontnod, up to €50 million in newly issued shares, that seeks to set the studio up for a big push into self publishing on PC, consoles, and mobile.

With Tencent on board, Dontnod's publishing aspirations can now better target the Chinese market as well.

"We are delighted to welcome Tencent as a Dontnod investor. This is a real expression of trust from a key online game leader, which is behind a number of success stories and has invested in several leading companies in the video game industry," reads a statement from Dontnod CEO Oskar Guilbert.

"Through this partnership, Dontnod is perfectly positioned to take advantage of the various growth drivers in the video game industry, in particular in China and on mobile platforms, in cooperation with an industry leader."

On the Tencent side of things, this adds to an increasingly busy couple of weeks for Tencent and the world of big-name indie developers as this deal with Dontnod follows last week's announcement that Tencent has picked up a majority stake in Don't Starve dev Klei Entertainment.

Related Jobs

Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[01.27.21]
Mid to Senior Worldbuilder - Unreal Engine
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[01.27.21]
Facial Character TD
Miniverse Games, Inc.
Miniverse Games, Inc. — Los Angeles, California, United States
[01.26.21]
Art Director
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[01.26.21]
Experienced Game Developer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image