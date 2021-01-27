IO Interactive's Hitman 3 made back its dev costs in a single week

Newsbrief: IO Interactive says that the latest game in the decades-old Hitman series, Hitman 3, has already recouped its development costs. The cross-generation game managed to earn back its development costs in less than a week, IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak tells GamesIndustry.biz.

"We have recouped the total project costs in less than a week. That puts us in a really good place and allows us to confidently move forward with our ambitious plans for future projects."

In the full chat, Abrak goes on to say that opting to self-publish Hitman 3 paid off in the long run. Despite it being IO's first self published title, he explains that handling both aspects in-house made the studio "very effective as a publisher because we have our creative and development teams working closely with publishing and marketing throughout the entire project."