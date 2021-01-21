Get a job: Insomniac Games is hiring a Content Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Burbank, California

The Content Artist is responsible for assisting the Marketing/Community and Art departments with all aspects of marketing video creation and post production for our projects.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Helps create, capture and edit in-house video content (Dev diaries, trailers, teasers etc.)

Helps create and capture gameplay footage as needed for external use for b-roll, trailers, etc.

Captures in-game screenshots for print/online media

Helps design and layout marketing graphics

Helps create and capture gameplay footage for internal pitches/presentation

Compresses videos into various formats for delivery

Other duties may be assigned

Education and/or Experience:

Bachelor’s degree (B.A.) from a four-year college or university; or two to four years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience. Digital media/editing coursework a plus.

Computer Skills:

Proficient in Premiere, Photoshop, After Effects, Media Encoder, Illustrator

Understanding of how to operate video capture devices and software associated

Other Skills and Abilities:

Strong design skills

Adept with photography, cinematography, videography, video editing, motion graphics, typography, and sound recording

Experience with sound mixing and character posing a plus

Experience with Gif creation/social media content creation a plus

