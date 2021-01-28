Valve updates Steamworks to make sharing patch notes easier

Valve has updated Steamworks to make it easier for developers to share patch notes with players when they release an update.

The refreshed Steamworks backend will now prompt developers to upload patch notes whenever they set a new build live.

The prompt will appear in the build release process, and will let developers either enter and post their patch notes directly, or use the full announcement editor to add more detail and artwork to their notes.

In a blog post announcing the change, Valve stressed the importance of keeping players in the loop each time an update is sent out into the wild.

"When you push a new build of your game to the default branch, any Steam players that have your game installed will see an update for that game queued for download," wrote the company.

"Many players will immediately check to see what kind of interesting new features have been added to the game or to see if the developers have addressed a particular bug that has been impacting that player.

"For these reasons, it is important that you post patch notes with every update you make to your game, regardless of how small you may think it is. Your players care and are interested to see you improving the game."

Valve has also added a 'Last Updated' indicator to store pages to ensure players can find the most recent update post, but has assured devs that frequent patch notes "won't get in the way of your bigger posts."

You can read all about the Steamworks update by clicking right here.