The Epic Games Store amassed over 160 million PC users in 2020

The Epic Games Store now has over 160 million users on PC after an "incredible year of growth," according to Epic Games.

Outlining the store's performance during 2020 in a blog post, Epic revealed the digital marketplace attracted 31.3 million daily active players last year -- an increase of 192 percent compared with 2019 -- and hit a peak of 13 million concurrent players.

It highlighted December as a particularly successful month, with the Epic Games Store attracting 56 million users during the final weeks of 2020 -- up from 32 million in 2019. According to Epic, that surge in growth also led to an increase in sales and playtime.

"PC customers on the Epic Games Store spent over $700 million [in 2020], of which third party games represented 37 percent at $265 million," explained the company. For context, the store generated over $680 million in revenue during 2019.

"Last year, the Epic Games Store community played 70 percent more hours with a total playtime of 5.70 billion hours in 2020 compared to 3.35 billion hours in 2019," it continued.

Epic pledged to keep improving the marketplace -- which made headlines when it launched in 2018 by offering developers a 88 percent revenue share -- by adding new features including wishlist improvements, player profiles, and achievements.