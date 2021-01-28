Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 28, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 28, 2021
arrowPress Releases
January 28, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The Epic Games Store amassed over 160 million PC users in 2020

The Epic Games Store amassed over 160 million PC users in 2020

January 28, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
January 28, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

The Epic Games Store now has over 160 million users on PC after an "incredible year of growth," according to Epic Games. 

Outlining the store's performance during 2020 in a blog post, Epic revealed the digital marketplace attracted 31.3 million daily active players last year -- an increase of 192 percent compared with 2019 -- and hit a peak of 13 million concurrent players. 

It highlighted December as a particularly successful month, with the Epic Games Store attracting 56 million users during the final weeks of 2020 -- up from 32 million in 2019. According to Epic, that surge in growth also led to an increase in sales and playtime.

"PC customers on the Epic Games Store spent over $700 million [in 2020], of which third party games represented 37 percent at $265 million," explained the company. For context, the store generated over $680 million in revenue during 2019.  

"Last year, the Epic Games Store community played 70 percent more hours with a total playtime of 5.70 billion hours in 2020 compared to 3.35 billion hours in 2019," it continued.

Epic pledged to keep improving the marketplace -- which made headlines when it launched in 2018 by offering developers a 88 percent revenue share -- by adding new features including wishlist improvements, player profiles, and achievements. 

Related Jobs

DePaul University
DePaul University — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[01.28.21]
Term Faculty (Non-Tenure Track) &ndash; Game Art/3D
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[01.28.21]
Game Designer - New Mobile Game
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[01.28.21]
Senior Programmer (Character Tech)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[01.28.21]
Senior Gameplay Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image