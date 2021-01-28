Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

January 28, 2021
Ninja Theory's Bleeding Edge is staying online but won't receive new content

January 28, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Ninja Theory no longer plans to release new content updates for its online multiplayer game Bleeding Edge, but notes in a tweet that the game will still remain online on Xbox and PC for the time being.

Bleeding Edge launched as a 4v4 online brawler back in March of 2020, but unfortunately it seems that the game hasn't generated enough buzz during its first year to warrant further development efforts. For context, data from the unofficial Steam tracker SteamCharts puts Bleeding Edge's all-time concurrent player peak at 828 on Steam, with declining numbers since (though those figures wouldn't capture players on Xbox One).

Instead, the Microsoft-owned Ninja Theory says in a tweet that it'll focus on new projects including Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, Project Mara, and The Insight Project.

