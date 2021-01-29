Yakuza series director Toshihiro Nagoshi is stepping down as Sega CCO

Yakuza series director Toshihiro Nagoshi is stepping down as chief creative officer (CCO) of Sega, and will take on the role of creative director at the company as of April 1, 2021.

Nagoshi most recently worked as executive director on Yakuza: Like a Dragon, but has been involved with the franchise since its inception in 2005, having served as producer and general manager on the original Yakuza.

The switch-up is part of a broader managerial and organizational reshuffle at Sega Sammy, which will see the company push ahead with a split and absorption-type merger to "transform its business structure to adapt to the external environment."

The restructure will apparently allow Sega to better "integrate corporate functions and administrative operations" to better support its group business, and also "accelerate global business" by streamlining its structure to accelerate decision making.

The news comes a few months after the company called for the voluntary retirement of employees and reduced compensation for directors to help it cope with the impact of COVID-19.