Ori charity drive raises $58,000 for Rainforest Trust

Ori developer Moon Studios has raised over $58,000 for the Rainforest Trust with the help of publishing partners iam8bit and Skybound Games.

The three companies agreed to hand over proceeds from sales of Ori and The Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps on Nintendo Switch between December 8 to December 13, 2020, to the Rainforest Trust.

The cash will help the charity work to safeguard imperiled tropical habitats and save endangered species by establishing protected areas in partnership with local orginizations and communities.

More specifically, $58,000 will enable the protection of 29,000 acres of rainforest habitat, which is a space roughly twice the size of Manhattan.

You can find out more about the work being done by Rainforest Trust by clicking right here.