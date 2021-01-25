Get a job: Join Gunfire Games as a Sr. Boss Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Austin, Texas

Gunfire Games is seeking an amazing Boss Designer for our upcoming titles. The Boss Designer will work with the design leadership to implement compelling boss encounters from conceptualization to implementation utilizing Unreal 4. The Boss experience will be yours to own. The ideal candidate has a strong technical understanding, a firm grasp on the fundamentals of animation and experience using state machines to hook up characters. We're looking for someone who will hit the ground running- must be a self-starter, highly motivated, and able to work with minimal supervision.

JOB RESPONSIBILITIES

Work closely with design leadership to design, implement and polish compelling boss or combat experiences

Ownership of Boss Encounter or Player Combat Experience: Iterate, polish and balance boss combat

Work within an established creative guideline to implement character behavior that fits the game's vision

Create compelling and balanced combat worthy of top of class AAA game

JOB REQUIREMENTS

4+ years of Game Design Experience, Passion to work on Bosses and/or Combat

Excellent communication, interpersonal, and organizational skills

Solid knowledge of visual scripting, and Unreal Blueprint

Ability to iterate and implement quickly without sacrificing quality

Knowledge of game production pipeline and 3d game engines

Extreme attention to detail

Deep knowledge of Modern Combat techniques

Actively seek feedback to improve work while also providing guidance and feedback to peers

Ability to adapt and cope with change as the production of the project demand

Shipped a AAA Game

Must be currently eligible to work in the USA

PLUSES

Animation Experience

