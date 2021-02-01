Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold over 31 million copies in nine months

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has surpassed 31 million sales in nine months to become the second best-selling Switch title of all time.

The twee slice-of-life simulator launched on March 20, 2020, and according to the latest figures from Nintendo had sold precisely 31.18 million units worldwide as of December 31, 2020.

That means the game has a real shot at reaching the summit of the Switch top-selling chart by overtaking Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which is currently the best-selling title with cumulative sales of 33.41 million units.

It also puts it well clear of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which is sitting in third place with 22.85 million lifetime sales.

In its most recent fiscal report, Nintendo praised its software lineup for driving Switch hardware sales, with the console having now sold 79.87 million units since launching on March 3, 2017.