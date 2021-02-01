Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 1, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 1, 2021
arrowPress Releases
February 1, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold over 31 million copies in nine months

Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold over 31 million copies in nine months

February 1, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
February 1, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has surpassed 31 million sales in nine months to become the second best-selling Switch title of all time. 

The twee slice-of-life simulator launched on March 20, 2020, and according to the latest figures from Nintendo had sold precisely 31.18 million units worldwide as of December 31, 2020.

That means the game has a real shot at reaching the summit of the Switch top-selling chart by overtaking Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which is currently the best-selling title with cumulative sales of 33.41 million units.

It also puts it well clear of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which is sitting in third place with 22.85 million lifetime sales. 

In its most recent fiscal report, Nintendo praised its software lineup for driving Switch hardware sales, with the console having now sold 79.87 million units since launching on March 3, 2017.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[02.01.21]
Concept Artist - New Mobile Game
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[02.01.21]
Frontend Developer (Haxe) - Video Game: Forge of Empires
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[02.01.21]
UI Artist - Forge of Empires
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.29.21]
Tools and Pipeline Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image