Sumo acquires Polish work-for-hire studio PixelAnt Games

February 1, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Sumo Digital parent Sumo Group has acquired Polish work-for-hire studio PixelAnt Games for an undisclosed fee. 

PixelAnt will become Sumo's first European mainland develpment studio, and means the UK company now has 10 studios under its umbrella. The studio's current leadership team will remain in place following the deal.

Commenting on the move, Sumo managing director Gary Dunn said the PixelAnt team will "provide game development services to clients across the world, as well as own-IP opportunities," while also working on Sumo projects. 

The news comes a few months after Sumo, which most recently worked on Sackboy: A Big Adventure, acquired Oregon-based studio Pipeworks to break into the U.S. with a view to developing more original properties in-house.

