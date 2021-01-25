Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

The IGF 2021 deadline for submissions is today!

February 1, 2021 | By Staff
Console/PC, Programming, Art, Audio, Design, Production, Business/Marketing, GDC

Indie developers, you should know that today is the last day to submit your game for the 2021 Independent Games Festival. You have until 11:59PM PT to enter your game into this year’s ceremony.

The IGF is part of the Game Developers Conference 2021, which will take place as a hybrid physical and online event from July 19th through July 23rd at San Francisco’s Moscone Convention Center and virtually. Entries for all of the IGF categories will be accepted now through February 1, 2021, with finalists announced in early May 2021.

Developers submitting games should know that the IGF is working to ensure a safe and accessible awards ceremony for GDC 2021. Nominees will have the opportunity to accept awards in-person or submit a remote acceptance speech.

After today, judges for the IGF will begin reviewing entrants to assemble a list of nominees for the 2021 awards ceremony. The finalists will be announced on May 21st 2021.

For more information on the 2021 Independent Games Festival, including submission specifics and frequently asked questions, please visit the official Independent Games Festival website. IGF entries can be submitted here.

For more information on GDC 2021 in general visit the show’s official website, or subscribe to regular updates via Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

GDC and Gamasutra are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

