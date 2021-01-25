Get a job: Join Phaser Lock Interactive as a Senior Software Engineer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Austin, Texas

Responsibilities

Develop solutions that address design requirements in an efficient manner.

Flexibility to work on multiple areas within the project (i.e. Gameplay, Networking, Animation, UI, Achievements, Optimization, etc.) but specialize and own at least one.

Ability to work with multiple disciplines (i.e. Engineering, Art, Design, & Production) and communicate efficiently.

Work with lead and producer to establish game related tasks and schedules.

Track issues in Jira, prioritizing and communicating development progress.

Provide critical analysis of development practices with the goal of improving game quality, team efficiency, and cultivating a positive working environment

Profile and optimize various parts of the project including Performance & Memory.

Adhere to high quality programming standards

Minimum Requirements

Bachelors' degree in Computer Science OR equivalent in software development on large scale project(s).

4+ years of professional video game development.

Strong mathematical skills

Experience working on various platforms

Experience with multi-threaded programming

Ability to take ownership of multiple game systems and drive them to final quality

Curiosity, ability to learn fast and to communicate concisely

Excellent verbal and written communication skill

Required Skills

Knowledge of Object Oriented Programming Languages, such as C#, demonstrated by advanced graduate level university courses or equivalent competencies demonstrated in industry experience.

Graphics Optimization

Working on a project as a generalist

Multiplatform SDK & API Management

Experience with AAA game engines.

Experience with Multi-Platform Development.

Experience with Agile Development.

Experience with Version Control (Perforce/GIT).

Nice to Have

VR Development

Mecanim Animation System (Unity)

Photon Unity Network (PUN) System

AI Systems

Back-End Web Development (AWS/Azure/Google)

Jenkins Continuous Integration

Enhancing Rendering Systems

Benefits

Full time benefits

Remote work and flexible hours

Work with a highly passionate and experienced team spanning 20+ industry years.

Great opportunity to help shape the future of a small growing company.

Develop on the latest VR platforms and technologies.

