iOS 14.5 update adds DualSense and Xbox Series X controller support

iOS 14.5 update adds DualSense and Xbox Series X controller support

February 2, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
February 2, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Newsbrief: Apple is adding support for the next-generation (or more accurately, current-generation) DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers to iOS devices with a new update.

As spotted by The Verge, the iOS 14.5 update has been rolled out in beta form and includes support for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S gamepads -- which arrived last November alongside their console counterparts. 

That means iPhone and iPad (support is also being added to iPadOS) users who download the beta with be able to use both controllers to play compatible titles. Everyone else will have to wait until iOS 14.5 leaves beta, but can rest easy knowing support is on its way.

