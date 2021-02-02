AppOnboard nets $20 million to support 'no-code' mobile dev platform Buildbox

AppOnboard has raised $20 million in funding to continue developing its no-code mobile game development platform, Buildbox.

As VentureBeat reports, the investment round was led by Raine Ventures with participation from Galaxy Venture Capital, Manta Ray, London Venture Partners, and Gaingels.

The cash will specifically be used to scale AppOnboard's operations to help it cope with an influx of Buildbox users. The company will look to make new hires across its engineering, marketing, and product departments, while also investing more in creator-focused initiatives.

Buildbox, which was acquired by AppOnboard back in 2019, claims to give budding developers the ability to "design, build, and publish 3D and 2D mobile games without coding" using a variety of ready-made assets and accessible tools.

AppOnboard claims the drag-and-drop engine is adding thousands of new users each week, and has increased its global market share by 550 percent in the past three months.