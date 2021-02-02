Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 2, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 2, 2021
arrowPress Releases
February 2, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

EA Sports revives college football games, but without NCAA involvement

EA Sports revives college football games, but without NCAA involvement

February 2, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
February 2, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

EA is getting back into the college football game with a new series: EA Sports College Football.

It's not EA Sports' first foray into the world of college football, but it does end a seven-plus year hiatus for the niche that came about after a messy legal battle involving EA and the NCAA over the use of player likenesses.

While the NCAA isn't on board, EA has partnered with the Collegiate Licensing Company to secure the rights to use logos, stadiums, uniforms, and other imagery for real-world college football teams. In addition to lacking the NCAA branding, EA Sports' College Football won't feature the actual likenesses of any players.

Doing so likely aims to dodge the complexities surrounding licensing likenesses for real-world players following both the 2014 decision in that landmark case on player likenesses and laws that have sprung up in the years since that ruling.

EA Sports executive VP and GM Cam Weber shares a bit more on that omission in a chat with the Washington Post, noting as well that "we’re at a point in time where the schools and conferences are comfortable partnering and building a college football game again and … a lot of that is excluding name, image, likeness of players.

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[02.02.21]
Senior Development Manager (Xdev Team)
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[02.02.21]
Experienced Game Developer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[02.01.21]
Junior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[02.01.21]
Junior Programmer, Chicago


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image