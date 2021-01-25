There’s a lot for artists in the GDC Showcase Discussion Sessions

Game artists looking to learn more about making great game visuals have extra incentive to attend GDC Showcase in March. They’ll have a chance to sit down with three excellent game artists, who will take their questions while discussing talks from GDC past.

At this free upcoming event, GDC attendees can join speakers from years past as they revisit prior sessions, and ask questions that they wouldn’t normally get to ask while watching talks on the GDC Vault.

Game Artists in particular will have a chance to interact with these three talented speakers:

Justin Rodriguez, who will be revisiting the environmental storytelling of XCOM 2

Knights & Bikes co-creator Rex Crowle, who will be breaking down his basic artistic principles behind the game’s unique look

3D Artist Patrik Rosander of Fatshark Games, who will be explaining better processes for making environmental art.

