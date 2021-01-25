Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

There’s a lot for artists in the GDC Showcase Discussion Sessions

February 2, 2021 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Art, GDC

Game artists looking to learn more about making great game visuals have extra incentive to attend GDC Showcase in March. They’ll have a chance to sit down with three excellent game artists, who will take their questions while discussing talks from GDC past.

At this free upcoming event, GDC attendees can join speakers from years past as they revisit prior sessions, and ask questions that they wouldn’t normally get to ask while watching talks on the GDC Vault.

Game Artists in particular will have a chance to interact with these three talented speakers:

Don’t miss out! Register for GDC Showcase today!

Be sure to register by February 5th for a free month of GDC Vault, for more learning after the event.

For more updates on GDC Showcase, be sure to, visit our websitesign up for our newsletter, or follow us on FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

