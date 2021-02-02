EA reports record net bookings as Apex Legends , Ultimate Team exceed expectations

EA closed out Q3 of its 2020-21 fiscal year with record net bookings for both the quarter and the trailing 12 months thanks largely to the outperformance of its suite of live games.

For the quarter ending December 31, 2020, EA reported net bookings of $2.4 billion, up from $2.02 billion the year before and a new Q3 record.

It's a similar story for the twelve month period ending December 31; net bookings hit $5.96 billion, up 8 percent from $5.53 billion for another record high.

Looking instead at revenue, the bulk of EA's revenue once again came from live services. During the quarter, EA reported $951 million in revenue from live services and $722 million from full game sales during a quarter that saw the launch of new FIFA, Medal of Honor, Need for Speed, and NHL games. That's up from $904 million for live services and $689 million for full game sales the year before.

"With our expansion plans for EA SPORTS, strong catalogue of owned IP, leading live services, and ability to span every platform, we are growing to reach an even larger audience,” reads a statement from EA CEO Andrew Wilson.

He notes that engagement is another standout area for EA as of late, with FIFA Ultimate Team and The Sims 4 both hitting new records for daily active players in December 2020, in addition to 30 percent growth in players for multiplayer battle royale Apex Legends.