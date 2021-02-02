Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 2, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 2, 2021
arrowPress Releases
February 2, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

EA reports record net bookings as Apex Legends , Ultimate Team exceed expectations

EA reports record net bookings as Apex Legends, Ultimate Team exceed expectations

February 2, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
February 2, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet

EA closed out Q3 of its 2020-21 fiscal year with record net bookings for both the quarter and the trailing 12 months thanks largely to the outperformance of its suite of live games.

For the quarter ending December 31, 2020, EA reported net bookings of $2.4 billion, up from $2.02 billion the year before and a new Q3 record.

It's a similar story for the twelve month period ending December 31; net bookings hit $5.96 billion, up 8 percent from $5.53 billion for another record high.

Looking instead at revenue, the bulk of EA's revenue once again came from live services. During the quarter, EA reported $951 million in revenue from live services and $722 million from full game sales during a quarter that saw the launch of new FIFA, Medal of Honor, Need for Speed, and NHL games. That's up from $904 million for live services and $689 million for full game sales the year before.

"With our expansion plans for EA SPORTS, strong catalogue of owned IP, leading live services, and ability to span every platform, we are growing to reach an even larger audience,” reads a statement from EA CEO Andrew Wilson.

He notes that engagement is another standout area for EA as of late, with FIFA Ultimate Team and The Sims 4 both hitting new records for daily active players in December 2020, in addition to 30 percent growth in players for multiplayer battle royale Apex Legends

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[02.02.21]
Senior Development Manager (Xdev Team)
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[02.02.21]
Experienced Game Developer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[02.01.21]
Junior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[02.01.21]
Junior Programmer, Chicago


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image