Get a job: Join Remedy Entertainment as a Sr. Development Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Espoo, Finland

Remedy Entertainment, the creator of Control®, Quantum Break®, Max Payne®, Alan Wake® and Death Rally®, and one of the leading independent game studios in the world, is looking for a Senior Development Manager for a key role working on Remedy’s projects.

This role will include working in a co-development environment, with the unique challenges and opportunities that it brings. You will be an effective collaborator and mediator between our internal and external teams. The ideal candidate will have demonstrated success in internal and external production and has extensive knowledge of AAA game productions.

Responsibilities

Work directly with our internal team and development partner, oversee the day to day game development process

Work with internal and external teams across all disciplines to build, maintain and communicate product roadmaps and schedules

Facilitate and maintain a healthy day to day communication channel between both groups

Assist with the creation, estimation, and tracking of feature submissions

Collaborate with internal and external teams to guide features from concept to post release

Identify, communicate, and help resolve all roadblocks and bottlenecks that may prevent an on-time and high-quality delivery

Act as the central point of contact and clear out any communication blockers and misaligned expectations

Communicate effectively with leadership teams at all levels on project status, risks, and opportunities

Requirements and qualifications

Experienced Senior Producer or Senior Development Manager (3+ years) with proven track record of overseeing development on major console and/or PC titles

Fluent in both internal and external game development cycles from concept to post release

Exceptional verbal, written, and interpersonal communications skills (in English)

Experience with Jira and other project management tools

Calm and deliberate within a highly dynamic, culturally diverse, energized, and fast-paced working environment

What is in it for you?

Above all, you get to work on awesome, unique video games that the global audience is interested in at a studio where your input is valued. We try our hardest to keep our team sizes and the work load sensible, so your contributions feel valuable

This position is based in Helsinki metropolitan area in Finland, where the quality of life is exceptional and cost of living is affordable. If you're not already in Finland, our relocation service is there every step of the way to take care of you. You can concentrate on work, while we’ll take care of everything else

You will be offered competitive compensation with a bonus system

We work hard, but at Remedy we believe in a great work life balance. Happy people work better. In Finland you get up to 5 weeks of paid vacation every year. This is on top of public holidays and other special occasions

To apply, please fill in the application form with your CV and other information relevant to the position. The position will be filled as soon as a suitable applicant is found.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.