Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 3, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 3, 2021
arrowPress Releases
February 3, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sony reports 'significant' sales increase following PS5 launch

Sony reports 'significant' sales increase following PS5 launch

February 3, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
February 3, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

The launch of the PlayStation 5 in November contributed to a "significant" sales increase within Sony's Games & Network Services (G&NS) segment. 

As highlighted in the company's fiscal report for the three months ended December 31, 2020, sales in the division rose by 40 percent year-on-year to 883.2 billion yen ($8.4 billion). Operating income also increased to 80.2 billion yen ($763.4 million) from 53.5 billion yen ($509.3 million) over that same period. 

Sony said rising software and hardware sales were responsible for that upswing, with the PlayStation 5 hitting the ground running after selling 4.5 million units worldwide. 

The next-gen console launched in the U.S. on November 12 before landing in the UK and other regions on November 19, and according to Sony is well on track to meeting its sales goal of 7.6 million units for the fiscal year despite stock shortages.

The company also explained that software and network service sales were higher-than-expected, and highlighted the performance of first-party titles like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - which had sold-through 4.1 million units by the end of December and rising PlayStation Plus subscriptions (detailed below) as key growth drivers.

Higher profits margins on PlayStation 4 hardware were also a plus for Sony, with the last-gen console selling 1.4 million units during the third quarter -- down from 6 million units in Q3 2019.

Based on its performance this quarter, Sony has (very marginally) upwardly revised its full-year forecasts, and is now expecting the G&NS segment to deliver net sales of 2.63 trillion yen ($25 billion) and operating income of 340 billion yen ($3.2 billion) by the end of the fiscal year on March 31, 2021.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[02.03.21]
Community Management Specialist - Elvenar (inhouse)
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[02.03.21]
Mid to Senior Artist - Stylized PBR
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[02.03.21]
Mid to Senior Worldbuilder - Unreal Engine
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[02.03.21]
Browser Frontend Developer - Video Game: Forge of Empires


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image